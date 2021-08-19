'This can't be real. Can it?': Student describes the moment shots were heard at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School parents react to a shooting at their kids school.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Parents and students are shocked and concerned after a shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School injured three on Wednesday, just three days into the new school year.

It's a call no parent would ever want to receive. "It's the third day of school, and here we have a shooting on campus at OW," said Sandra Stephans. "My daughter called me. They trapped in the school ... I can't even get to her. They can't even go to school and be safe. It could have been one of our kids."

"I was worried the whole time, I was just trying to call everyone so they check up on their peoples and what not," said Christopher Brockington, who has cousins at the high school.

Families were notified, all told to wait in the parking lot at the Orangeburg Technology Center as students were held in lockdown at the high school.

"I hope that it wasn't none of my brothers," said Damonti Goodwin. "It's worrying me, that's why I came here. It do worry me."

Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and grandparents, all anxiously waited to see their loved ones.

Father and grandfather, Chris Johnson said, "I was just concerned about son and my grandson, they go to school down here. I don't know if it's the sign of the culture we live in … it's very concerning to me."

Mother Shannon Jamison said her son called asking her to come pick him up. "You can't even come pick up," she said. "It's a major concern, and then a wait to see your child or to know if he's ok or if he was a witness or anything."

Hours later the students were released from lockdown. Bryon Richardson, walked side-by-side with his son, thankful for his safety. "Just knowing that he is safe ... and still afraid for him to go to school tomorrow and what's going to happen ... hopefully they have something in place so they can be safe for the rest of the year," Richardson said.

16-year-old Tadarus McDonald, a junior at Orangeburg Wilkinson, described the moments the shooting happened. "I was terrified, so I ran with other people. People was running, and I was running," he said. "Then staff and teachers were trying to get into the school and they transported all of us."

He says he and his classmates were terrified. "Everyone was terrified, scared, everything ... it happened so quick." And he only just started his junior year. "It's like, 'Oh, this is happening, on the third day of school. This can't be real. Can it? This is happening."