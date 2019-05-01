COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are on the scene after shots were fired in the parking lot of a children's gym in Columbia Saturday afternoon.

At this time, police believe the incident began with two men arguing inside the Little Gym off Rosewood Drive during a kid's birthday party. The altercation continued in the gym's parking lot with an exchange of gunfire.

One person suffered a gunshot to the upper body, and was transported to a local hospital. Another person is now in police custody.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to residents in the area. The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.