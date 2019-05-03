FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are looking for a person who fired shots outside the Mekra-Lang plant Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the plant, located on Tillesen Boulevard off I-77, after getting calls of a shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Deputies say they are still in the process of positively identifying the shooter, it is believed that the shooter has left the area in a vehicle and there is no longer a threat in this area.

“We are so thankful that no one was injured during this incident," Sheriff Will Montgomery said. "We are confident that the shooter has left the area and we want to assure citizens in this area that there is no ongoing threat at this time. This is still a very active investigation and we are limited on the information that we can release at this time. We are working quickly to identify the shooter and will update the public as this investigation progresses and we have more information.”

Mekra Lang makes rear-view mirrors for large vehicles.