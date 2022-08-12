'Signing Santa' to bring special moment to children who are deaf, hard of hearing

Families are invited to mingle, eat and play with other families on a similar journey.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, SC Hands & Voices in partnership with the Sertoma Area Clubs will host a community event supporting South Carolina families who are deaf or hard of hearing.

"We firmly believe that all children are as important in our society and in our world, no matter what kinds of difficulties they might face,” said Richard Vandiver, the vice chair of the Sertoma Club.

“Whether it's hearing impairments or other physical limitations, we want to make sure that all of our children have every opportunity to enjoy this world and the seasons that we enjoy as much as anyone else,” said Vandiver.

SC Hands & Voices is a growing chapter of the national Hands & Voices organization. This a parent-driven non-profit organization dedicated to supporting South Carolina families.

The Dec. 10 event will include dinner, arts and crafts, activities, a Christmas photo backdrop, and Signing Santa. It will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Seven Oaks Park under the Blue Jack Oak Shelter.