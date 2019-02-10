The 22nd annual Silent Witness ceremony, hosted by the SC Attorney Generals office, honors those who lost their lives to domestic violence in 2018. 41 people were remembered Tuesday. Each victim is represented by life-sized silhouettes.

"This is probably the most solemn ceremony the Attorney General's Office does all year long," says SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The names of the 30 women and 11 men were called out and carried across the State House steps. the 42nd silhouette was brought out in the end to represent those potential victims who remain unknown.

RELATED: SC ranks 5th in the U.S. for women murdered by men

Nefateri Smalls was the victim speaker at the ceremony. She told the story of the moment her life changed forever.

"My father was straddled on top of my mother with a machete in his hand and he was stabbing her repeatedly in the chest as she wrestled to fight him off," says Small. "My father stabbed my mother over 50 times. Poured oil around her bed and lit a match."

She was just three years old when she stood frozen with fear in the doorway of her parent's bedroom, watching her mother being murdered before her eyes.

"I can assure you today that I don't look anything like what I've been through," she says.

Smalls now uses her tragic past as a driving force behind ridding South Carolina of domestic violence.

"Domestic violence known no boundaries, no race, no color or financial status," Smalls says.

According to the 2018 report released by the South Carolina Domestic Violence Advisory Committee, the Palmetto State is the sixth worst in the nation for domestic violence homicides.