SUMTER, S.C. — A 26-year-old man is dead after a single car accident in Sumter County on Wednesday.

William Saddler of Wedgefield died around 1:06 p.m. Wednesday at Prisma Health Richland from injuries suffered in the accident, according to Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker.

Baker says the accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on S. St. Paul Church Road in Sumter. Officials plan to perform an autopsy on Thursday at The Medical University of South Carolina.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.