One dead in single car accident in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover.
A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road when the car went left off the road and hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP. The name of the person killed has not yet been released by the coroner.