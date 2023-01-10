One dead in single car accident in Richland County

The accident happened early Tuesday morning on US 601.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover.

A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road when the car went left off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.