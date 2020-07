A 2017 Ford Taurus was traveling on US 601 when they ran off right side and a struck utility pole.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one vehicle collision in Orangeburg Friday night.

According to the SCHP, the collision happened on US 601 around 4:40 a.m. A 2017 Ford Taurus was traveling on US 601 when they ran off right side and a struck utility pole.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and they were wearing a seat belt. The driver is deceased.