LEE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Lee County Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on S.C. Hwy 341 near Stokes Bridge Road West, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Officials say the driver was traveling north on S.C. Hwy 341, when the car ran off the left side of the road, striking several trees.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe, suffered fatal injuries on scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

The accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.