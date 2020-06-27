Single vehicle collision left one dead in Fairfield County

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, became entrapped, and had to be mechanically extracted, according to SCHP.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single vehicle accident on Friday night in Fairfield County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on SC 269, about 2 miles south of Winnsboro.

According to the report, a 2001 Ford pick up truck was traveling east on highway SC 269 when they went off right side, struck a ditch, overturned, then struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, became entrapped, and had to be mechanically extracted, according to SCHP. The driver is deceased.