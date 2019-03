Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A sinkhole on Interstate 77 in Columbia is leading to a traffic slowdown.

State troopers say the road problem is on I-77 North at the 15 mile marker, which is near Percival Road.

An SCDOT road crew is there working to repair the sinkhole. It's not known how large the sinkhole is.

While they do, traffic has been reduced down to one lane. Drivers should expect delays.