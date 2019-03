Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A sinkhole on Interstate 77 in Columbia led to a traffic slowdown for several hours Monday afternoon.

State troopers said the road problem is on I-77 North at the 15 mile marker, which is near Percival Road.

An SCDOT road crew was dispatched to repair the sinkhole. It's not known how large the sinkhole is.

Traffic was slowed to one lane, but by late Monday night, traffic was able to get through the area.