Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A sinkhole had opened up along a street in northeast Richland County after a water main break there Thursday morning.

A 10 inch line broke along Botswick Ridge near the intersection of Idlebrook Court ust before 4 a.m.. Those roads are in an area near the Summit neighborhood.

The break means there's a possibility of bacteria in the water. As a precaution, people in an area from Botswick Ridge from Woodlake Drive to Sparkleberry Springs Court and Idlebrook Court area asked to vigorously boil their water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Also, any residents near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water as well.

Any ice made from the water should not be used for drinking.

About 50 homes didn't have water when the problem began, but we've been told that a number of customers have now had their water restored.

© 2018 WLTX