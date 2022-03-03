Sister of a hit and run victim speaks out

The family of Ronald Giddens is pleading for anyone with any information to come forward.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He was a brother, an uncle and a friend to many, Ronald Giddens, 65 was affectionally know as Mr. Ron.

He was killed in a hit an run eight days ago.

His family is pleading with the community to come forward if they have any information.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) say they're working to find the suspects, but they need the public's help.

On February 23rd, Giddens was killed after being struck by two cars on Two Notch Road at Leaside Drive, by the Pizza Hut.

Neither driver stopped.

Gidden's younger sister, Penny Huff, recalled the moment she woke up to the text no sister ever wants to read. " A text saying your bother got killed," she said.

She described her brother by saying he, “Always like to make people laugh and joke around... he would give you his last penny in his pocket.”

Chicora Miller’s hair salon is across from where the accident happened, she says she witnessed that fatal moment, then called 911. “I saw a white vehicle passing by… I thought it was a biker that got hit," said Chicora.

She went on to say, “When I walked over to him I knew he wasn’t with us anymore.”

Chicora says Mr. Ron would help out at the salon, “I been knowing him for about ten years now.”

“My fiancé works in the back, he would go work for him or come in and take trash out, do a little work around… go up to store and get us drinks.”

SCHP is looking for a 2007-2013 dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado with chrome wheels, with damage to the driver's side headlight and mirror and a late 2000 white Chevrolet Uplander minivan, likely to have damage to the front bumper.

Master Trooper David Jones urges anyone with any information to come forward, “There’s somebody responsible for striking this individual," said Trooper Jones.

"We have troopers working day and night trying to find the driver and the vehicle.”

As for Mr. Ron’s friends and family, all they want is justice. “Ooh I am getting mad…. They hit my brother and killed him and kept going," said Huff.