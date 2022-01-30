Six displaced by Saturday mobile home fire near Elgin

Ultimately everyone was able to escape the fire unharmed.

ELGIN, S.C. — Six people are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a mobile home fire on Saturday evening.

Columbia-Richland Fire crews arrived around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a mobile home that had caught fire in the 11000 block of Sandy Oaks Road. It was already about 30 percent burned when they got to the scene.

Ultimately everyone was able to escape the fire unharmed and it was eventually brought under control. No details regarding the cause have been released.

The local branch of the American Red Cross also responded to the scene and confirmed that six residents were being helped financially and with various immediate needs including shelter, flood, and clothing as well as other referrals for ongoing resources.