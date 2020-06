COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Department responded to a blaze at at storage building on the campus of Epworth Children's Home on Millwood Avenue in Columbia.

Columbia Fire Department

According to Columbia Fire Public Information Officer Mike Desumma, at least five engines responded to the call that came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

A "sizable" building was on fire but no injuries have been reported.

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire crews have contained a fire on the 2900 block of Millwood Avenue. Flames spread through this building which stores materials used at Epworth’s Children’s Home. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/oaE5DWT6VH — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) June 2, 2020

Columbia Fire has the fire under control.