West Columbia family joins national 'Skeletons for St Jude' Halloween fundraising movement

A West Columbia household joins 350 others across the country who are teaming up to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this Halloween.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia family join 350 households across the country who are teaming up to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this Halloween. The campaign is called "Skeletons for St. Jude" and is raising funds for child cancer research and resources.

The Hooks have lived at their West Columbia home since 2004 and decorate for Halloween every year, attracting attention from all over the city. But this year, they are using their display as an outlet to give back.

“We decided to get involved like we said earlier we like doing things for the kids and what better way of getting kids out of the hospital and seeing these cool Halloween displays and helping St. Jude," said West Columbia participant Brandon Hook.

The campaign started in 2020 with a home in Holly Springs, NC. The home raised $8,200. This year hundreds of households have joined the movement and raised $53,000.

“Our main goal was $45,000. We had topped that and Home Depot decided to match our 45 with their 45," said Hook.

This brought the total amount raised to about $115,000.

Hook says the children who visit his display this year will have to see some tricks before they get their treats.

“Where they come in, we have the black lit area that’s got all the spiderwebs and all the black light things, the maze is in the back. It’s just kind of like one big haunted trail around the property," he said.