Columbia, SC (WLTX) A sketch has been released of a man Columbia police are calling "armed and dangerous".

The composite sketch, provided by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), is for a man that Columbia police say is accused of shooting a woman before 5:30 a.m at Waverly Place Apartments in the 2200 block of Waverly street in what police believe was a home burglary.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. A man at the home was also found injured after being hit several times with the gun. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

If you think you have any information that can help police you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

