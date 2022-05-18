x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Slain teen Shaneal Brown to receive posthumous diploma from Eau Claire High School

Slain Columbia teen Shaneal Brown received an acceptance letter from Morris College, according to district officials.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 18-year-old Shaneal Brown will receive a posthumous diploma from Eau Claire High School at their graduation ceremony this spring. 

According to the Richland School District One, Brown, who is remembered by loved ones as funny and loving with big dreams, will have a seat reserved at the ceremony and will be acknowledged. 

RELATED: Richland One mourns death of third student in matter of weeks

The district also told News 19 that Brown received an acceptance letter from Morris College.

According to investigators, Brown and her 83-year-old grandmother, Jessie, were killed by Brown’s father Rafael earlier this month.

RELATED: 'Two peas in a pod': Community mourns loss of Jessie and ShaNeal Brown, victims of double homicide

Brown and her grandmother’s funeral will be May 21 at noon at Progressive Church, 2222 Barhamville Rd. in Columbia.

RELATED: Funeral arrangements set for slain Columbia grandmother, teen granddaughter