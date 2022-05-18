Slain teen Shaneal Brown to receive posthumous diploma from Eau Claire High School

Slain Columbia teen Shaneal Brown received an acceptance letter from Morris College, according to district officials.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 18-year-old Shaneal Brown will receive a posthumous diploma from Eau Claire High School at their graduation ceremony this spring.

According to the Richland School District One, Brown, who is remembered by loved ones as funny and loving with big dreams, will have a seat reserved at the ceremony and will be acknowledged.

The district also told News 19 that Brown received an acceptance letter from Morris College.

According to investigators, Brown and her 83-year-old grandmother, Jessie, were killed by Brown’s father Rafael earlier this month.