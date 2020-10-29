FBI did not inform SLED of possible threat against governor, chief says

SLED Chief Mark Keel said their agency plays a key role in protecting Gov. Henry McMaster.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Chief of The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said he is frustrated the FBI did not include them on a case involving a possible targeting of Governor Henry McMaster.

"We didn't know anything about a specific threat on the Governor," SLED Chief Mark Keel said.

Keel said he first learned about the possible plot against Governor McMaster the same way many others did, from a news article.

"It's more than frustrating for me because we have a responsibility to protect our governor, and the fact that no one from the FBI contacted us or let us know this plot apparently on our governor is just incomprehensible to me."

Keel said SLED plays a key role in protecting McMaster.

"The only thing I'm thankful for is that our governor is safe," Keel said. "The way we provide security for our governor is something we do 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365. But certainly if you got a threat, you want to act on that threat and do everything you can, but when you don't know about it it's very frustrating."

Keel also noted SLED agents are assigned to FBI task forces and the goal is to be partners and share information.

"And that's what so frustrating about this and maddening about this is the fact that we have that relationship, but yet it was not important apparently to contact us and notify us about it," Keel said. "They had a threat on the Governor in Michigan and the Michigan State Police was notified, they had a threat on the Governor of Virginia and the Virginia State Police was notified, but yet they didn't notify us."

As far as any other threats to South Carolina, Keel said any group or individual that commits a crime is on their radar.