COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirms it is has an open investigation that involves Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

Mother Emanuel is the church where nine black parishioners were shot and killed during a bible study on June 17, 2015.

According to SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby, "there are no additional details or information I can provide at this time."

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the investigation centers around the finances of Emanuel AME Church, which received millions of dollars in donations after a racist gunman killed nine worshippers at a Bible study in 2015.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.