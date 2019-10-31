KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting where a 16-year-old was shot.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office asked SLED to investigate a shooting-incident that happened on Wednesday involving Deputy Johnathan Goldsmith.

According to law enforcement, Deputy Goldsmith and two other deputies that arrived during the incident will be on paid administrative duty until they are cleared for duty by a professional counselor.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

The subject who was shot is a 16-year-old male with a history of mental health issues. No name has been released.

According to deputies at the hospital, the subject seems to be doing well and on his way to recovery.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.

Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their officers.

The incident in Kershaw County was the 42nd officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the first this year involving the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. In 2018, there were 43 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.