SLED confirms investigation into Swansea Mayor

Jerald Sanders had led the town since 2017.

SWANSEA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has confirmed it is investigating Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders.

The agency told News19 it has an active investigation into Sanders, but it would not confirm the nature of the probe. Sanders is currently facing no criminal charges.

News19 spoke with Swansea Town Councilwoman Doris Simmons, who said she filed a complaint against Sanders with Swansea Police in May of 2020.

Simmons claimed she took the action after a council meeting where town leaders noticed more than $4,000 was moved from the town's general fund to a private foundation that Simmons and Councilman Mike Luongo said is run by Mayor Sanders.

Both Simmons and Luongo said the money was moved without the council's approval or knowledge.

"The checks were written to the Halo Community Foundation," Luongo said. "Councilwoman Simmons asked the mayor 'who is the Halo Foundation?' and '[Sanders] referred to it as his personal 501 C3. Miss Simmons was quick and she said 'Mr. Mayor, you're telling us that you wrote a check out of the general fund to your 501 c3? Do you realize that's embezzlement? That can be considered embezzlement.' and that's how this all started."

Simmons claims the town clerk and mayor continue to limit access to council-members seeing the books.