COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating two separate and unrelated officer involved shooting incidents.

The first shooting took place Tuesday morning when officers from the Hampton Police Department tried to arrest a man with numerous outstanding warrants.

During the confrontation, shots were fired at the suspect’s vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle as the suspect tried to evade arrest.

The suspect eventually was taken into custody. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The second shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in Aiken County after sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence situation involving a firearm.

When deputies from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, an armed suspect fled on foot into the woods.

The suspect was chased and deputies found him with guns in both hands. Shots were fired with deputies and the suspect was hit. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No deputies were injured.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.

These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others. Information gathered in the SLED investigations of these incidents will be summarized in case file reports to be submitted to prosecutors.

These are ongoing investigations.