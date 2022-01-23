SLED, SC police searching for endangered elderly man

Anyone who sees 74-year-old Truhan McCray is urged to call 911.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — State agents are assisting a South Carolina police department in the search for an elderly man considered to be in danger.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released an "endangered person notification" on Sunday for 74-year-old Truhan McCray on behalf of the Simpsonville Police Department.

McCray was last seen on Two Gait Lane in Simpsonville around 10:40 a.m. the same day. His vehicle, a red 2016 Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate reading 1373PY, was last seen around 10:40 a.m. on North Main Street in Greenville around 11:18 p.m. Authorities said there is reason to believe he may be headed to Washington, D.C.

McCray is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 250 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. He may be wearing a black sweatsuit jacket and pants with black shoes.