Small businesses getting in on Cyber Monday, thanks to local incubator

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cyber Monday is yet another busy day for gift shopping.

Some local small businesses joined a special program to help them find better ways to compete for those digital dollars that people are spending.

Instead of hitting the pavement this Monday, many shoppers are behind a screen searching for deals.

While big-name retailers tend to dominate on a day like this one, small businesses are trying to compete and figure out how to join in the hustle and bustle of Cyber Monday.

“You know with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I definitely think that larger businesses because of the non-stop advertising and just kind of known for it,” Audrey Hoffman, owner of Hoffbrand Goods said.

This is where the Sokoni Launchpad E-commerce Development Program comes in. It’s a partnership between Sokoni, a small business development company, USC Incubator Lab, and Wells Fargo.

It launched in the summer to help small businesses build a presence online. Diko Pekdemir owns a fashion studio, she’s one of the businesses in the incubator.

“You have the website, you know certain things like having reviews on your website so that your customers buy something ask them to leave a review so that people know this is a legit business,” Pekdemir said.

Audrey Hoffman is also a part of the program. She said her business solely relies on online sales right now. She's gotten advice from other business owners.

We’ve had amazing workshops all fall long! Thank you for joining us. If you’ve missed them, head to our website underneath the resources tab to watch the recordings - https://t.co/9j8QPk2pHM pic.twitter.com/h5hJfPc87l — USC Columbia Technology Incubator (@usccola_inc) November 10, 2022

“The tech incubator and the Sonkoni program have really been huge in kind of practical resources. We’ve had guest speakers they’ve given us templates," she said.

While in the program, Pekdemir and Hoffman both said it helped them build and prepare their website for this weekend of busy shopping and build relationships with customers.

Both business owners are still in the program, which will run through January.