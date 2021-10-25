Small earthquake reported in Fairfield County

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Jenkinsville around 12:40 p.m.

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. — A small earthquake was recorded in Fairfield County this afternoon.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Jenkinsville, S.C., at 12:41 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The minor quake was located near Jenkinsville with coordinates at 34.347°N 81.298°W at a depth of 3.8 kilometers (about 2.4 miles).

Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey wants to hear from you. Report your experience HERE.

Jenkinsville is located east of Monticello Reservoir and is near the Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station.