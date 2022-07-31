Fire extinguished at Columbia facility owned by firearms manufacturer

Fire crews were still on the scene working to fan the smoke out of the facility.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say they have extinguished a small fire that led to a temporary evacuation of employees at a firearms manufacturer's facility on Sunday, officials say.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that crews arrived at 797 Old Clemson Road, the address of FN America, LLC, to a possible fire. Jenkins said fire crews may remain on the scene longer depending on how long it takes to clear smoke from the facility.

The company's website states that FN America is the U.S. subsidiary of FN Herstal which develops and manufactures firearms for military, law enforcement, and commercial customers. It adds that the company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia but has manufacturing operations in Columbia.