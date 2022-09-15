Richland County school moves to virtual learning on Friday due to smokey smell

Authorities said a modem caught fire and caused smoke but no injuries.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia-area school was evacuated on Thursday due to a small fire. And while damage was minimal, the smell of smoke means Friday classes will be virtual.

Columbia-Richland County Fire crews were called to Meadowfield Elementary School at 525 Galway Lane in the morning hours to a report of smoke in the building. After searching for the source, crews soon found that a modem had caught fire in a classroom.

The fire caused smoke but no injuries and was considered relatively small at the time it was found, according to Columbia-Richland Fire Department spokesperson Mike Desumma.

A spokesperson for the Richland One School District, Karen York, said the incident happened in or near the school's media center. Students who were initially evacuated were able to return to class after fire crews pinpointed the fire.

Later Thursday, however, the school district confirmed that Friday would be a virtual learning day for students there.