SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — SNAP recipients in areas recently impacted by Hurricane Dorian will receive an automatic replacement of benefits.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services on Thursday, told WBTW, recipients will automatically receive a replacement to help with food lost as a result of prolonged power outages during the storm.

Counties and zip codes eligible for SNAP replacement include:

  • Beaufort County: 29907, 29920, 29926, 29935, 29940
  • Colleton County: 29435, 29438, 29446, 29452, 29474
  • Dillon County: 29563
  • Georgetown County: 29440, 29510
  • Horry County: 29568
  • Orangeburg County: 29048, 29133, 29432
  • Williamsburg County: 29056, 29510
  • Berkeley County: all zip codes
  • Charleston County: all zip codes
  • Dorchester County: all zip codes

DSS said the amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date.

The automatic replacement benefits will be available on eligible households’ EBT cards on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Residents do not need to go to the DSS office to request replacement benefits.

If you live in an area affected by power outages or flooding from Hurricane Dorian AND you suffered a disaster loss, you may go to your local DSS office and file an Affidavit of Loss to request a replacement. 

Replacement requests for food losses related to Hurricane Dorian will be accepted through Monday, October 7, 2019.

PHOTOS: South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Dorian
01 / 16
Conditions deteriorate at Coffin Point on Saint Helena, SC.
02 / 16
Soldiers with Alpha Company, 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, S.C. National Guard, prepare to assist officials in Bluffton, South Carolina.
03 / 16
Dorchester County Citizens Call Center
04 / 16
Capt. Pat Morris and Maj. Ameed Sad with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office check out The Battery in Charleston.
05 / 16
Deputy Chris King with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is ready with his life vest on Folly Beach. Hopefully, he won't need it.
06 / 16
S.C. National Guard soldiers coordinate with the Charleston Fire Department in preparation for response to Hurricane Dorian.
07 / 16
S.C. National Guard soldiers coordinate with the Charleston Fire Department in preparation for response to Hurricane Dorian.
08 / 16
Hartsville police stage signs around town in case of power outages.
09 / 16
Water Rescue Teams from Dorchester County Fire Rescue, Oconee County Fire Rescue & Pickens County Fire Rescue prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
10 / 16
Water Rescue Teams from Dorchester County Fire Rescue, Oconee County Fire Rescue & Pickens County Fire Rescue prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
11 / 16
Black River Electric Cooperative crews prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
12 / 16
Black River Electric Cooperative crews prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
13 / 16
Pee Dee Electric Cooperative briefing in the linemen’s room.
14 / 16
Santee Cooper line crews are prepare to head out when the storm hits.
15 / 16
Dorchester County DSS staff help unload supplies from the S.C. National Guard at a shelter Wednesday.
16 / 16
Dorchester County DSS staff help unload supplies from the S.C. National Guard at a shelter Wednesday.