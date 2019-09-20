SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — SNAP recipients in areas recently impacted by Hurricane Dorian will receive an automatic replacement of benefits.
The South Carolina Department of Social Services on Thursday, told WBTW, recipients will automatically receive a replacement to help with food lost as a result of prolonged power outages during the storm.
Counties and zip codes eligible for SNAP replacement include:
- Beaufort County: 29907, 29920, 29926, 29935, 29940
- Colleton County: 29435, 29438, 29446, 29452, 29474
- Dillon County: 29563
- Georgetown County: 29440, 29510
- Horry County: 29568
- Orangeburg County: 29048, 29133, 29432
- Williamsburg County: 29056, 29510
- Berkeley County: all zip codes
- Charleston County: all zip codes
- Dorchester County: all zip codes
DSS said the amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date.
The automatic replacement benefits will be available on eligible households’ EBT cards on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Residents do not need to go to the DSS office to request replacement benefits.
If you live in an area affected by power outages or flooding from Hurricane Dorian AND you suffered a disaster loss, you may go to your local DSS office and file an Affidavit of Loss to request a replacement.
Replacement requests for food losses related to Hurricane Dorian will be accepted through Monday, October 7, 2019.
