Baby dies after she was left in hot car while dad was arrested, taken to jail, police say

The father was charged with murder the following day.

Example video title will go here for this video

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he showed up at the Snellville Police Department, and officers determined he had a probation violation warrant for his arrest. He didn't tell police his 8-month-old daughter was outside in a car.

Around 2 p.m., Davied Japez McCorry Whatley showed up at the police station to pick up firearms that had been confiscated in a previous case. While with the "property custodian," Whatley was taken into custody by police for a hit and run crash.

He never mentioned he'd left his infant, Nova Grace Whatley-Trejo, in the car, according to police. Around 9 p.m., the grandmother brought the baby to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center's emergency room.

The hospital staff determined Nova was dead and that she had been in the car for seven hours at the police station. The grandmother told hospital staff that the baby was left in a car "after a traffic stop."

After learning of the baby's death, police located Whatley's car in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall.

At no time did he mention his infant daughter being left inside the car, police said in a statement. They said the entire interaction with the man, from first contact in the lobby to when he arrived in jail, was recorded on police body camera.

Snellville Police have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over as the primary investigating agency.

Police said Whatley bonded out of jail Tuesday night for his probation violation but was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder following the death of his daughter.

The high temperature in metro Atlanta was around 86 degrees, according to 11Alive meteorologists. It is unclear if any windows were left open or if the car was turned on.

GBI is now investigating the case and the agency's findings will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.