COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's about to be a new kind of law enforcement over at the University of South Carolina — the four-legged kind.

Two dogs are now part of a new K9 unit for USC’s Division of Law Enforcement and Safety. Their names and "Poppy" and "Sherri," and they are both 1-year-old female Labrador retrievers.

Described as "vapor wake" dogs, their goal is to sniff out explosives and firearms during high-traffic events, such as sporting events.

The university says this unit offers a new way to hinder crime on campus.

"The addition of these incredible dogs to our team expands our capabilities to detect and deter dangerous situations before they occur,” said Chris Wuchenich, associate vice president for Law Enforcement and Safety and chief of police.