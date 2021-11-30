Snoqualmie residents showed up for 13-year-old Zander Wainhouse, who is battling cancer and couldn't go on his Make-a-Wish trip.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Snoqualmie community got behind a local teen battling cancer Monday after he was unable to go on his Make-a-Wish trip because of his illness.

Zander Wainhouse, a 13-year-old battling brain cancer, had originally wanted to go on a road trip to the Grand Canyon, but his health took a turn.

He was given a shorter time frame to pull of the once-in-a-lifetime trip, so his family settled on going to Oahu, Hawaii instead.

He was supposed to leave Friday after Thanksgiving, but his health again got worse and his family had to cancel the trip.

“The relapse was very soon after this treatment ended. It was very sudden. The next morning, he couldn’t get out of bed. Very sudden and very sad,” Zander’s mom Angelina Wainhouse said.

Enter Lori Santo, Zander’s neighbor.

Santo learned of the canceled trip from Angelina on Saturday and told them she wanted to do something to make up for the lost trip.

She came up with a caroling event outside the Wainhouses’ home and put out an event on Facebook. More than 150 people responded to the invite, and on Monday night, dozens showed up, including the Snoqualmie Fire Department.

Some held signs, others held candles and everyone sang Christmas carols with Zander, who sat on his porch with his mom.

“It’s pretty cool,” Zander said in between songs.

Since he couldn’t go on his trip, Zander asked Make-A-Wish to donate the money to the Snoqualmie Valley Homeless Shelter and Food Bank.

“It’s pretty overwhelming and very humbling,” Angelina said. “It has been our strength to see our neighbors and friends carry us at a time when we were so overwhelmed with the pain of this journey and watching Zander.”