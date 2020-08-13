The decision affects football, cross country, soccer and volleyball at SoCon member schools.

MACON, Ga. — The Southern Conference announced Thursday that the league will not have regular fall conference competition in 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to a news release, non-conference contests will still be allowed and the SoCon Council of Presidents intends to move regular-season competition and championships of fall sports to spring 2021.

The sports affected by Thursday’s decision include football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

The release says fall practice and competition for sports that normally have their championships in the spring will be determined by each institution.

“This decision was made with extensive evaluation and conversation,” Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee.

“Although disappointed by the move to the spring, I look forward to meeting with our student-athletes as soon as possible and charting a new path forward. The actions by the conference leave flexibility for a partial schedule this coming semester. I look forward to pursuing all options related to games in the fall,” said Director of Athletics, Jim Cole.