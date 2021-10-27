x
Soda City Comic Con this Halloween weekend

Calling all Nerds, this is your weekend-gaming, cosplay, vendors and a very notable guest.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Calling all nerds, this is your weekend!

If you like gaming, cosplaying or reading comics this is the event for you.  

Over 70 vendors will be on hand. Speakers begin on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and on Sunday for 1 p.m.  

One notable guess actress Emily Swallow from the Mandalorian and Supernatural.   For Amine fans out there English voice actors from 'My Hero', 'Academia' and 'Attack on Titan' will be in attendance to discuss their shows. 

Tickets are available online or at the door and costumes are encouraged. 

Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31,  are the days for the Soda City Comic Con. Hours Saturday are 10am-6pm and Sunday hours are 11am -5pm.   

The event is being held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.  

If you'd like more information about the event click here. 

