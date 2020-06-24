Soda City returns Saturday as a 'grab-and-go' market with regulations

The market will open with extra staff, alternating booth spacing, PPE guest ‘enforcement’, and no busking or street entertainment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Soda City Market plans to reopen on Saturday, June 27 with guidelines in effect to help keep patrons safe.

The market that usually spans the 1500-1700 block of Main Street in Columbia closed in March because of the coronavirus.

According to the market, the rules and guidelines are in a 'living' document, and will adapt to changes in data and circumstances.

The market is currently in Stage 1, according to the document. This stage is one out of four, and includes extra staff, alternating booth spacing, PPE guest ‘enforcement’, and no busking or street entertainment.

To reach Stage 2, according to the document, there needs to be a slow in increasing positive test rates.

The market has also created guidelines for guests that include sending only a single family member to the market, treating it as a grab-and-go, refraining from any physical contact, and leaving pets at home. Other guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a mask are also included.

They are listed below:

If you are a high risk individual, are showing signs of illness, or have recently come in contact with or serve an immuno-compromised person, a sick person, or a high risk population (hospitals, jails, homeless, nursing homes), please stay home.

If possible, send a single family member to the market to help avoid overcrowding.

Consider coming to the market a little early so we can spread out guest attendance.

Grab-and-go, please refrain from ‘hanging out’.

Please refrain from bringing bags from home, vendors will provide bags/boxes.

Maintain 6+ ft social distancing at all times.

Please wear masks as required by the City of Columbia.

No busking or other entertainment on the median or sidewalks. These are non-essential activities causing people to congregate unnecessarily.

Refrain from all bare hand to hand contact, hugs, etc.

Please refrain from handling products/wares at booths. Ask the vendor for additional information, if needed.

It would be ideal if pets were left at home. If that is not possible, please keep your pet to yourself, and do not touch other people’s pets. Service animals are always welcome, of course.

Please apply these behaviors to the parking garages.