$150 million solar energy operations headed to Clarendon County

125-megawatt, 500-acre solar energy farm expected to be online by late 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SolarGen of South Carolina has announced plans to establish solar energy operations near Alcolu, in Clarendon County, South Carolina.

The company says that it is investing $150 million into the new operation. The company's purpose is to provide clean energy and focus on creating lower cost, solar-electric generating facilities for the Palmetto State community.

Governor Henry McMaster is in support of the new plans, believing the new investment shows the state's renewable energy growth.

“When a new solar project is launched in South Carolina, it’s a sign that our renewable energy sector continues to thrive," the governor said in a release. "This new $150 million investment will make a big difference in Clarendon County, and we’re excited to welcome SolarGen of South Carolina to one of our rural communities.”