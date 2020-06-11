Ft. Jackson Soldier dies during training at rifle range, officials say

The soldier was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An 18-year-old Regular Army soldier from California suffered a fatal injury during training on Fort Jackson, base officials say.

Fort Jackson released a statement saying the solider died Thursday while training at a rifle range. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. No other trainees or cadre were injured on the range.

A military law enforcement investigation into the incident is underway and next of kin notification is pending before we release additional information.

"Our hearts are heavy for our teammate, the unit soldiers and all the family members," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "We are providing comfort and assistance to those involved."