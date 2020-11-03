COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a Connecticut Army National Guard Soldier died during a combat training exercise Tuesday.

Base officials say the 29-year-old was doing a non-strenuous activity when the person suffered a medical emergency.

Fort Jackson medical personnel transported the soldier to an off-post hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m. The soldier's name is being withheld pending the notification of the next-of-kin.

"The loss of one of our own is never easy," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. "We take seriously the safety of everyone at Fort Jackson. Our deepest sympathies go out to the Family, friends and teammates of this Soldier."

An investigation into the cause of the death is being conducted.

