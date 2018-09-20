Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The suspended chief prosecutor in Columbia is now facing new charges, this time from a South Carolina state grand jury.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced late Thursday that Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has been indicted on counts of embezzlement of public funds and misconduct in office. Johnson's former communications director, Nicole Holland, was also indicted on an embezzlement of public funds charge.

According to Wilson's office, the misconduct in office charge claims that in 2017, Johnson used state drug forfeiture funds to pay for personal expenses. The indictment also says Johnson and Holland used their office-provided credit card to pay for personal expenditures.

Misconduct in office carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Embezzlement of public funds is a felony with a punishment of a fine and up to five years in prison. If he's convicted, he's be barred from ever holding public office again.

Thursday's announcement is just the latest against Johnson, who headed up the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's office for over seven years. The Fifth Circuit prosecutes criminal cases in Richland and Kershaw Counties.

On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster suspended Johnson from office one day after a federal grand jury announced charges against Holland and Johnson.

The federal indictment said Johnson used public money to fund a 'private lifestyle.' According to the indictment, the effort involved credit cards that were issued to them for office expenses, but instead went to these personal expenses.

"These personal expenses would be reflected alongside business expenses on various [bank] statements and then paid in full with solicitor's office funds," the indictment reads. "The personal expenses included travel, vacations, romantic liaisons, medical expenses, and double-reimbursements for military training."

The indictment also claims the two took money that had been part of a federal grant to the office that was supposed to go for law enforcement spending.

Authorities have been investigating Johnson's travel and spending habits for months. In June, months after those questions about his use of money were first alleged, Johnson lost a primary race to keep his seat. He has declined to answer specific questions about his travels but has said he didn't intend for public money to be used for personal expenses.

He has so far made no public comment since the charges were announced this week.

