Some Cayce residents about alcohol at 'family-friendly' events

Residents like Nancy Drew and Jessica Johnston say they're increasingly worried about city events that allow both alcohol and kids.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce’s annual Fall Fest is coming up next month. Some residents say the event promotes alcohol use, despite being called ‘family friendly.'

“It's a very critical societal issue,” said Nancy Drew. “But people don't want to see it that way.”

Drew is a long-time Cayce resident. She’s frustrated and disappointed with city events being called family friendly when alcohol is allowed.

“Hearing public relations people saying ‘go to the Christmas parade and then stop back by for a nightcap' ... that's cringe worthy,” Drew said. “And I've been going to Christmas parades for 70 years. And until this last year, I never saw a beer truck at a Christmas parade. This is outlandish."

Drew isn’t the only one with concerns.

“Seeing some of the city post, with their partnerships, information at the events and in the events post, you know, it will list out or say hey, you know, there'll be drinks and then you can actually see the vendors,” said Jessica Johnston.

Residents like Johnston say they’re worried Cayce is normalizing drinking. Scared of seeing more auto accidents, they say more kids are exposed to alcohol and more parents that encourage drinking.

“While people can go and drink, their that's their prerogative, when your law enforcement is connected, it becomes an optic that can appear to be like permission and create a culture, I think, that says it's okay,” Johnston said.

“Just like they imitate mommy cooking in the kitchen, they will go home and imitate mommy and daddy having a beer,” Drew said. “That's the norm, create the norm…where's the courage to say no going to come from?”

The City of Cayce declined an interview, but gave News19 a statement about the concerns.

It says, in part: “The beverages are offered, not required; and are handled by professionals… The City is not promoting drinking, like a wine walk, but offered as a supplement to an existing event because some of our participants enjoy having a drink while at the event.”

“We find this line of questioning particularly judgmental - from a couple people who are overly non-participative and unsupportive of City initiatives and who only wish to be disruptive of positive gatherings that promote connectedness and inclusivity.”