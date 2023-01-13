Some Colony Apartment tenants has items stolen from vacant apartments

Two incident reports from the Columbia Police Department from residents of the apartments show firearm, tv, sound system stolen.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe.

On Monday, two residents reported property stolen from their apartments while they have been living away, waiting for the apartments to get an all clear.

The incident reports states that one resident noticed that someone had opened the back door and rummaged through her home. The victim states that the thief had stolen a firearm from a gun box that was locked in her hallway closet.

Another resident said that someone came into her apartment, no forced entry, and noticed that her TV and sound system were missing.

Both victims filed incident reports with the City of Columbia Police Department.

Chief Jenkins with the Columbia FIre Department said in an interview, of the 300 units originally deemed unsafe by his crews, 78% have now been cleared by his crews, according to Jenkins.

He notes that normally his team can go through about 30 units per day, but that doesn't mean they are able to clear 30 each day.

He still doesn't have a definite timeline for when every unit will be cleared.