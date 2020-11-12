Some Fort Jackson soldiers, trainees able to return home for the holidays

According to Fort Jackson, many trainees and soldiers will be going home for the holidays if their destination has been approved.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of trainees and soldiers at Fort Jackson will be able to go home for the holidays this year, even though leave is being conducted differently this year.

Due to COVID-19, Fort Jackson is conducting Victory Block Leave differently this year. According to Fort Jackson, many trainees and soldiers will be going home for the holidays if their destination has been approved.



Trainees and soldiers will be leaving and returning starting Dec. 17 in a staggered manner. Training will resume on Jan. 19, 2021 after a two week controlled monitoring period, according to the base.

According to Fort Jackson, planners and travel offices have worked to help more than 3,000 with their travel back home.



Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., explained that the

post is prepared for the holidays. "Ticket sales have already started in

October for Victory Block Leave because as we get into December, the tickets

will be much higher," Beagle said.



"You will get to see your soldiers during the holiday- please keep them safe

and send them back safely so they can continue training," said Fort Jackson

Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier.

According to the base, those who have tested positive or who are in the isolation bay will not be participating in leave.



According to the release, "Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) and Fort Jackson have developed comprehensive mitigation measures that utilize a variety of testing, screening, restriction of movement and quarantine protocols for soldiers and cadre upon return from block leave."