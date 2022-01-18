Some in Gilbert say they haven't received their mail in weeks

News 19 asked the United States Postal Service when mail problems will be resolved and what is causing the delays and we are still waiting for those answers.

GILBERT, S.C. — Some residents of Gilbert say they aren't receiving their mail. For some, it's been weeks since they've last received mail. In some cases, it's been months.

"I had to make a journey to the post office to pick up my mail," Gilbert resident Jennifer Ridgeway said. "It's been almost two weeks."

"I went over to the post office, and there were probably 15 people in line," said Gilbert resident Rex Conger.

Many residents tell News 19 they got no notice. Others say an app says their mail has been delivered when it hasn't.

"Some people have that app where you can track your mail, and it tells you when it's supposed to be delivered, and they're getting messages that it's been delivered, but it hasn't," Gilbert resident Jane Flythe. "So, I just decided to come over here today to see if I can find my mail."

In a statement from the United States Postal Service (USPS), the federal agency said, in part, "We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers in the Gilbert communities. Local management has been made aware and is taking necessary steps to address the concerns."

News 19 asked the United States Postal Service when mail problems will be resolved and what is causing the delays. We are still waiting for those answers.

"It's frustrating and worrisome wondering how long it will take to resume getting our mail, especially when you're waiting for refund checks and bills and things like that," Ridgeway said.

"I know that it's hard to get help, but again, it's one of those things where some people wait for social security checks and other things," Conger said.