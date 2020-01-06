COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of some households in South Carolina this week.

This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.

The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15 but suspended all fieldwork for this operation on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public.

This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of roughly 5.1 million stateside households and 61,300 households in South Carolina.

People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.

