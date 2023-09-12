Some in Orangeburg County still struggling with Idalia damage

Shop manager on Old State Road in Holly Hill says he and others are still seeing flooding, mold and financial loss.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia may seem like old news by now, but some Orangeburg County residents are still struggling with the damage it left behind.

Shawn Olsen is the manager of the Majestic Pineapple, a shop on Old State Road in Holly Hill. He says they’re still recovering from the physical and financial effects of Hurricane Idalia.

“When the storm was over, lo and behold, I came and I had a mini flood that then damaged a lot of property,” Olsen said.

He says they lost between $3,000 and $4,000 in inventory. Now, the shop is having issues with flooding and mold that they didn’t have before.

“It just comes in now,” Olsen said. “Now it- it comes in through the walls.”

Olsen says other businesses in Holly Hill are in similar situations.

For other Holly Hill residents, evidence of Hurricane Idalia is just about gone.

“In general in town, we are pretty much back to normal,” said John Elmore. “A little bit of debris here.”

Reverand John Elmore is the pastor at a church where a large tree fell during the storm. He says the clean-up and repairs throughout the town were ‘seamless’.

“Even in the midst of the storm, when the tree fell here at the church, our city workers and the mayor responded great and I ended up being out there with them,” Elmore said.

The director of Orangeburg County’s Office of Emergency Services, Billy Staley, says they encourage residents to report damage.

“The county is still doing damage assessment as we get damage reported,” Staley said. “After the storm the county went and combed the areas looking for damage from the storm and our flood prone areas. We had several homes that had low levels of water in them but that were impacted.”

He says the damage is not severe enough to access FEMA resources.