Some radioactive Savannah River Site waste headed to Texas

AIKEN, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy is planning to send a few gallons of radioactive wastewater from a South Carolina nuclear reservation to Texas, where it will be treated and disposed.

The Aiken Standard reports the move will expedite the cleanup of nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site operated by the Department of Energy.

Savannah River Site Did you know that L Reactor went critical on this day in 1954? It wa... s part of President Truman's request to Dupont for their expertise in building a new atomic project in response to the Cold War, which led to the creation of the Savannah River Plant.

Approximately eight gallons of the wastewater will be collected over two weeks and then shipped to a western Texas facility in several batches. The wastewater is the byproduct of normal operations at the Defense Waste Processing Facility.