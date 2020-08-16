x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Some radioactive Savannah River Site waste headed to Texas

Approximately eight gallons of the wastewater will be collected over two weeks and then shipped to a western Texas facility in several batches.
Credit: File
Savannah River Site

AIKEN, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy is planning to send a few gallons of radioactive wastewater from a South Carolina nuclear reservation to Texas, where it will be treated and disposed. 

The Aiken Standard reports the move will expedite the cleanup of nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site operated by the Department of Energy. 
Savannah River Site
Did you know that L Reactor went critical on this day in 1954? It wa... s part of President Truman's request to Dupont for their expertise in building a new atomic project in response to the Cold War, which led to the creation of the Savannah River Plant.
Facebook

RELATED: Official: US must move ahead with nuclear weapons work

Approximately eight gallons of the wastewater will be collected over two weeks and then shipped to a western Texas facility in several batches. The wastewater is the byproduct of normal operations at the Defense Waste Processing Facility. 

Government documents state the disposal of the waste poses minimal risks to human and environmental health.

RELATED: US can label nuke waste as less dangerous to quicken cleanup