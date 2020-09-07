Some Richland Co. poll worker applicants say they haven't been contacted

As the County asks for 1,500 volunteers, some have told WLTX they never heard from the County after applying

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Richland County continues to ask for more poll worker volunteers for November's general election, some of you have reached out to WLTX saying you have volunteered and haven't heard anything.

After long lines, confusion over polling locations, and some voters casting ballots near midnight in Richland County's June primary, there was an almost immediate call for more poll workers from Richland County election officials.

Rochetta Sumter said she felt inspired to volunteer after witnessing long lines and confusion herself, but her poll worker application was never answered, so she tried again.

“At the end of June, I applied again, and I got the same message that I'll get an email, a call, but I have received nothing back. No confirmation that they've seen my application to be a poll manager, no acknowledgement, nothing,” Sumter said.

Sumter added a few other friends and family applied around the same time, none of whom have been contacted.

Voter Registration and Elections Board Chairman Charles Austin said they know many have applied.

He continued, saying they have not gotten to them yet after dealing with the primary and runoff, but will soon.

“We are keenly aware of the number of people that have applied, we realize there has been a lag time in the response. But, we also are feeling very confident that we will be able to initiate that process-- contact process, I would suggest if not this week, beginning of next week,” Austin said.

Stephens first official day was July 6th.

She is the latest in a string of Richland County Elections directors in recent years. Stephens comes in to the position after vote counting and organization issues in recent elections.

However, Sumter said she would still be willing to volunteer if the County reaches out.

“I would be still willing to do it cause we need people out there to vote, so those extra precincts can be open, so people can avoid standing in line and get their voices heard,” Sumter said.

You can apply online at scvotes.gov. The applications are then sent to Richland County, according to Chairman Austin.