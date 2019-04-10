COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some Richland One school bus drivers met with officials Thursday evening.

School bus drivers called WLTX and said they met with a district official tonight complaining about pay and other problems with the job.

Those drivers also said someone was thrown out of the meeting and told to leave the premises.

Karen York, spokesperson for Richland One, confirmed that some bus drivers had a meeting and expressed personnel concerns. Because personnel matters are confidential, individual conversations were held with those bus drivers.

York also said in the response that a former employee who showed up was asked to leave the meeting as the meeting was for current employees.

WLTX will continue to follow this story.