Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The son of a man accused of shooting several law enforcement officers in Florence is now charged in another sexual assault incident involving a minor.

On Friday, 28-year-old Seth David Hopkins was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. This is Hopkins' second charge of this manner. Last week, he was denied bond for criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

Richland County deputies announced the additional charge after an investigation revealed Hopkins allegedly sexually assaulted a second victim under the age of 11 in Florence between 2009-10.

Seth is the adopted son of 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, who is facing one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting three Florence County Sheriff's deputies and four Florence police officers in front of his home on October 3.

Related: Suspect 'ambushed' 7 South Carolina officers that he shot, sheriff says

The shooting killed 52-year-old Sgt. Terrence Carraway of the Florence Police Department. Three Florence county deputies remain in the hospital — two in critical condition and another in stable condition. A police officer with the City of Florence also remain in the hospital.

© 2018 WLTX